Agastya Nanda To Feature With Dharmendra In Badlapur Director Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis; Deets Inside

Veteran actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 86th birthday today, The actor has been receiving warm wishes from his fans on social media and friends from the industry too. In the afternoon, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda met the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor to celebrate the special day. On the special occasion, fans got the good news that director Sriram Raghavan is making his next film Ikkis, with Agastya Nanda and acting legend Dharmendra. The project was announced by the film’s producer Dinesh Vijan, today on Dharmendra’s 86th birthday.

As per a report in ETimes, Ikkis will feature Dharmendra in a prominent role with young Agastya Nanda playing the lead. The film will be going on the floor next year. Dharmendra and Sriram Raghavan have also collaborated before in the 2008 thriller Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, which featured Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead.

Ikkis is a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal who was also awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Khetarpal is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra and his contribution to the 1971 war with Pakistan has been spoken of with awe and reverence over the years.

It is worth mentioning here that Agastya will be making his acting debut in the film The Archies. It will release on the OTT platform.This film will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies is will be premiered on Netflix next year.

It will be interesting to see how young Agastya teams up with Dharmendra, considering Agastya’s grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have had such a strong legacy of films together.

Pictures from Dharmendra’s cake-cutting ceremony and the film’s director and Agastya Nanda have been surfacing on social media.

- Images by Viral Bhayani

Notably, the veteran actor Dharmendra will be seen on the screen after a long time. He will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar’s directorial, film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. It is slated to release on April 28, 2023.

