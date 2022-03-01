Age Gap Between Actors Playing Mother-Son Duo in Karthika Deepam Will Surprise You

Telugu television serial Karthika Deepam started on a promising note but its ratings dropped drastically in recent weeks. The serial’s storyline soon shifted to mundane episodes, which made many viewers stop watching the series. The serial failed to make a mark among the viewers but its cast managed to gain popularity. The on screen chemistry between Deepa and Dr Karthik has been received well by the viewers. Similarly, audiences have also loved the mother-son bonding between Soundarya and Dr Karthik.

Actors Archana Ananth and Nirupam Paritala enact the characters of mother-son duo in this serial. Though they play the mother and son there is almost no age difference between Archana and Nirupam. It is commendable that both actors perform their roles skillfully despite the gap of only two-month age gap between them.

In the recent track it has been seen how Soundarya rescues Karthik and Deepa from their misery. Soundarya rescues their daughter Hima from Local landlord Rudrani. Soundarya then requests Karthik to return to the city. Karthik and Deepa are residing in Tadikonda village. They had to take this decision after Karthik lost his medical licence. Karthik had donated his entire wealth to the victim’s family. Karthik and Deepa are seen indulging in rivalry with Rudraani. Rudraani is seen taking their daughter Hima away as the couple failed to repay her debt.

On the other hand, Monitha is also seen chasing Karthik. In the past, she has already indulged in a number of conspiracies for defaming Karthik. In these circumstances, Deepa has been a strong pillar of support for Karthik.

Premi Vishwanath enacts the character of Deepa while Shobha Shetty is seen as Monitha. Karthika Deepam narrates the story of Deepa, a dark skinned girl who faces a lot of difficulties due to her complexion. Deepa got married to Doctor Karthik who became her pillar of support in every situation.

