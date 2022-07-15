Agent: Akhil Akkineni's Tough Side is Revealed in Action-Packed Teaser, Watch

The teaser of Akhil Akkineni’s action flick Agent dropped today, July 15 and it shows the rough and rugged side of the actor, who also performs some high-end fight sequences with humour. Directed by Surender Reddy, it shows Akhil, who plays the title role, in a never-before-seen pose. Siva Karthikeyan and Kichcha Sudeep took to social media to share the teaser in Tamil and Kannada, respectively, while Akhil and Mammootty did the same in Telugu and Malayalam. The Hindi version’s teaser is also out.

Apart from Akhil, the film also stars Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya.

The teaser follows the action through the eyes of Mahadev, the head of the national security agency played by the Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Called in by Mahadev to lead an investigation, the ‘Agent’ (portrayed by Akhil) simply slays it with a show of bravery, chivalry, and swag.

Watch:

Many had initially thought that Mammootty would be seen doing a cameo role. Later, reports emerged that he would play a pivotal character. There were also reports that he would play the villain in the film. Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the storyline. Actress Sakshi Vaidya will also be seen in the film. According to producers, Agent will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. AK Entertainment and Surrender 2 Cinema have bankrolled this film.

Musical duo Hip-hop Tamizha (Adhithya Ramachandran Venkatapathy and R Jeeva) are behind the composition. Rasool Ellore will be handling the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Akhil’s last release Most Eligible Bachelor was a romantic comedy written and directed by Bommarillu Baskar. Apart from Akhil, Pooja Hegde, Neha Shetty, Murli Sharma and others were a part of this film. Most Eligible Bachelor was a commercial success and is streaming on Netflix.

(With IANS inputs)

