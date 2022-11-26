Agent Kannayiram: Lacklustre Script Fails This Promising Investigative Thriller

Film- Agent Kannayiram

Cast- Santhanam, Riya Suman, Pugazh, Munishkanth and Redin Kingsley

Director- Manoj Beedha

Writer- Manoj Beedha

Producer- Labyrinth Films

Music Director- Yuvan Shankar Raja

Cinematographer- Theni Eashwar - Saravanan Ramasamy

Synopsis

Kannayiram, a private detective, has not yet achieved the desired success in his career and is searching for that one case which could be his claim to fame. He had to arrive at his native place after the death of his mother, only to find out that she had been cremated.

Despite that, he can’t leave the place before settling some property disputes. During this stay, he receives information that many unidentified dead bodies are piling up near the railway tracks. Who is behind this gruesome crime and how Kannayiram nabs the culprit forms the core theme of Agent Kannayiram.

Story

It is a known fact that Agent Kannayiram is the remake of Telugu investigative comedy thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Manoj Beedha, Agent Kannayiram’s director has kept the concept intact, but introduced changes keeping in mind the Tamil audience. Remaking an investigative thriller film with Santhanam in lead, who has established himself in the comedy genre, is a tightrope walk. Manoj succeeds in this endeavour, but only till the first half. The second half was high on emotional quotient but failed to strike a chord with viewers. Manoj had a brilliant opportunity at hand for carving out a hit Tamil remake of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, but failed to make most of it.

Acting

Santhanam tried to take a different route by taking up a serious role — he has acted in a lot of comic flicks in the past — and succeeded in it to a great extent. However, at many points it seems that makers have tried to force the brand of humour Santhanam is known for. This was successful in generating a few laughs, but overall downplays the core theme of Agent Kannayiram. Actress Riya Suman did her part (Aathirai) immaculately.

