Agnisakshi Fame Rajesh Dhruva To Direct, Star in Film Depicting Uttara Kannada Dialect

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara made popular the concept of depicting the local culture and dialect of a region and presenting it in front of an audience in the most impressive way. After the attempt to do so paid off and the film became a huge success, it looks like more upcoming filmmakers are attempting to cash in on its success and making films in local dialects. Another movie in the offing which will feature the Uttara Kannada dialect and will have local content is named Sri Balaji Photo Studio.

The unconventionally named film will be helmed by Rajesh Dhruva, best known for his character Akhil in the popular Kannada daily soap Agnisakshi. Not only is he directing the film but will also play the lead role in it. In a previous interview with an entertainment portal, Rajesh said that the story is about a photographer and how he emotionally connects with his outdated studio while trying to catch up with the digital world. He also decided to act in it, for according to him, he was not getting the kind of roles and characters he wanted to play.

The film also features a slew of small-screen artists like Nakul, Subbalakshmi, Ravi Salian, Radhika Achuth Rao, Sampath G Ram, Rakshit Gowda, and Ravi Moorur. This film was shot especially in Shirsi, Yallapur, Honnavar and many local artists were used as well. Director cum actor Rajesh a story like that of Sri Balaji Photo Studio has not been done before in Kannada cinema.

Sri Balaji Photo Studio is scripted by Abhishek Sirsi and Prithvikanth. Produced by Venkateshwar Rao, the film has Manoj Cinestudio as the cinematographer and Sriram Gandharva as the composer.

