Aha Video Acquires Digital Rights of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty-starrer Telugu film DJ Tillu has been entertaining the audience since its theatrical release on Saturday, February 12. The makers of the film have also locked a deal with the Telugu OTT platform Aha Video. The streaming platform has acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of DJ Tillu, according to reports. The makers will soon make an official announcement.

DJ Tillu is drawing the audience to cinema halls, and makers are in no hurry for digital streaming of the movie. The makers have finalised the deal for the digital rights of the film and are currently promoting the film to earn a good amount of money from the theatrical release. They are promoting the movie aggressively to get huge success at the box office.

According to reports, DJ Tillu will be out on Aha Video four or six weeks after its theatrical release. It means that the film will be available for streaming on Aha video in the first or third week of March. Aha video has been helping makers get their film released on their platform since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from the lead pair of Neha Shetty and Siddhu, DJ Tillu features Prince Cecil, Pragathi, Brahmaji, Narra Srinivas, and others in important roles. The comic timing of Siddhu and Neha. along with other actors. is impressing the audience.

Vimal Krishna is making his directorial debut with the film DJ Tillu. The film was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Actor Siddhu Jonnelagadda penned the dialogues for the movie. Thaman S has composed the songs for the movie. All the songs of the movie are ruling the charts on music apps in the Telugu songs category.

