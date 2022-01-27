Ahan Shetty: I was Completely Overwhelmed By Reaction to Tadap, Didn't Expect Such Love and Appreciation | Exclusive

Ahan Shetty made a confident debut with Tadap which released in theatres in December last year. The movie did fairly well at the box office and was among the few theatrical successes of 2021. The actor made an intensive and impressive debut as a young action hero and garnered appreciation from many legendary actors and filmmakers including Amitabh Bahchan, Salman Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Mohanlal among others.

Talking about it the young actor says, “I was completely overwhelmed, I didn’t expect so much love and appreciation for my first film. It is really fulfilling to see so many people have loved and enjoyed the film and my performance. The credit goes to the entire team including Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir and Milan (Luthria) sir. I remember the day the trailer released, Rakesh Roshan sir was the first person to call and congratulate me, he said I had a bright future ahead and that he was looking forward to seeing my film. That phone call was so special coming from someone who is a legend in our industry."

While the actor got immense appreciation from the film fraternity and the audience, the critics were divided in their opinion. “I was expecting it as everyone has their own opinion and I truly respect them," he says adding that the criticism is really important. “You need to know what you are not good at rather than hearing praises all the time. I appreciate all the praise and criticism that has come my way," he says.

The actor says that he is not going to allow the success to get to his head. “I don’t want to take any pressure but at the same time I don’t want to be complacent also. I like challenging myself because it makes me feel uncomfortable. I want to push myself a little more with each film. I don’t want to be content and happy. The audience has accepted me, I feel like I need to prove to them with every film that I do," he says.

He further states that he doesn’t want to think much about the competition. “I never think about competition because once you do that, you lose track of your own journey. I want to focus on myself and I wish well for everyone. I want to learn and grow with every film I do and give my 100 per cent. After a few years, I want to tell myself that I’ve made it on my own," he says.

Tadap is going to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 28th January and the actor is happy that the film will reach out to a larger audience now. “I am just very excited that we are going to reach a larger audience now. It is almost like we are going to re-release the film on a different platform and this time around, it is going to reach out to every corner of the world. People who have not watched the film will see it now and there will be different opinions regarding the film and I am open to the feedback that I am going to get," he signs off.

