Ahan Shetty Shares 'Late' New Year Post With Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Amid Wedding Rumours

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for a long time now. The couple who made their relationship Insta official sometime around 2021 never shy away from displaying affection for each other. Recently, the actress’ brother Ahan Shetty shared a couple of photos from their New Year party featuring Athiya and Rahul. In the photos, ahan can be seen posing with his friends and KL Rahul. In one of the photos, Athiya can be seen in the background.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “better late than never."

Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap in 2021.

Meanwhile, talking of Athiya and Rahul, reports suggest that they might exchange their wedding vows at Suniel Shetty’s lavish bungalow in Khandala. According to a report in ETimes, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s home post-marriage is two buildings away from Ranbir-Alia’s abode in Bandra. Having said that, sources have revealed that the wedding wows will be exchanged at Suniel Shetty’s lavish bungalow in Khandala. Those who’ve seen glimpses of the property in past media and social media coverage can vouch for the fact that Suniel Shetty’s abode amidst the hills is no less than a resort. It’s the perfect venue for a million-dollar marriage like KL Rahul’s and Athiya’s.

However, the lavish expanses of this hillside abode will only be open to the immediate families and close friends of the couple. Rahul-Athiya’s wedding is likely going to be a private affair. Prominent names from the world of cricket, Bollywood and some business friends of the Shettys are expected to attend the shaadi for sure.

