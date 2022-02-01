Ahan Shetty Wants To Star In The Remake Of Suniel Shetty-Akshay Kumar Starrer Dhadkan

Ahan Shetty, son of actor father Suniel Shetty, has received much love, praise and applause after making a successful debut with the movie Tadap. He was paired opposite Tara Sutaria in the movie. Recently, Ahan has revealed that if one of his father’s movies Dhadkan ever gets remade, he would love to be a part of it.

Ahan made the revelation during an ‘ask me anything’ interaction with his fans on his social media handle. Amongst a lot of other questions, one of the questions asked was which movie of his dad would he love to be in a remake of. He replied by sharing a poster of the movie Dhadkan, which starred his father Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty.

The movie, which was released in 2000, was extremely popular and became a cult classic over the years. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan was loosely based on the novel Wuthering Heights. The music of the movie, by Nadeem-Shravan, as well as the dialogues were largely appreciated too. This movie also gave Suniel his first and only Filmfare award.

Advertisement

Other questions he was asked by his fans included his birthday, his favourite actor, favourite music and whether he is an introvert or an extrovert. He named Chris Hemsworth as his favourite actor and ‘It’ll be ok’ by Shawn Mendes as his favourite song for now. He also said he is an introvert. On being asked about his upcoming projects, he said, ‘We will be announcing something soon. Really excited’. He also named Rohit Shetty as one of the directors he would want to work with.

‘Tadap,’ a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘RX 100,’ was directed by Milan Luthria. The film tells the story of a man hopelessly in love who becomes spiteful after being abandoned. Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati are among the cast members of Tadap.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.