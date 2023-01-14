Ahead Of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding, A Look At Suniel Shetty’s Khandala Home

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding has become a hot topic of discussion among fans of late. According to reports, the celebrity couple will be tying the nuptial knot sometime post-January 20. Some reports even claim that the wedding ceremony will take place at Suniel Shetty’s luxurious Khandala residence – Jahaan. Ahead of the wedding, pictures and videos of the actor’s extravagant Khandala home have been doing the rounds on the internet for its breathtaking decor.

Earlier, in a video dropped by Asian Paints on YouTube, Suniel Shetty opened the doors to his splendid Khandala mansion, much to the delight of social media users. The Dhadkan actor’s heavenly abode is constructed on a quaint hilltop, surrounded by lush greenery, spread over vast expanses. The interiors have earthy-themed walls, dotted with several potted plants.

Advertisement

In the first few seconds, we are introduced to a wooden entrance with a striking white-coloured Buddha statue, positioned on a patio platform. Coming to the beautiful living room, the wooden floors add a rustic charm to the area. The sky-high ceiling is decorated with pretty pendant lights while one part of the wall is completely dedicated to the actor’s exquisite mask collection. Suniel revealed that he is quite fond of nature and hence all the wooden decor and uncountable plants.

The dining room is designed in a wooden geometric pattern, overlooking the lush green garden. The sitting area is a different ballgame altogether with a sky-open ceiling to watch the floating clouds in the blue skies. Many sections of the dreamy abode are marked with glass walls to let the sunlight in. Beige-hued couches also serve as a major attraction.

The fact that Suniel Shetty loves to spend time amidst nature is quite evident from the extensive balcony, overlooking pristine green hills. There’s also a distant strolling area, flanked by emerald-green trees from all sides, perfect to take a stroll.

Advertisement

With Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul ready to exchange their wedding vows, fans are excited to witness the first celebrity wedding of 2023. Although both the families of the couple are tight-lipped about the wedding preparations, sources claim that they are “super-excited" to watch their children take their relationship to the next level.

Read all the Latest Movies News here