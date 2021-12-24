Ahead of Atrangi Re's Release, Sara Ali Khan at Mahakaleshwar Temple to Seek Blessings

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to seek blessings for the success of her recently released film Atrangi Re. Sara went to the holy site of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga on Thursday evening and her film Atrangi Re was released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday. She shared four pictures of her visit via an Instagram post.

In the pictures, she is seen donning a white Chinkari salwar suit. She also wore a black scarf having Sanskrit shlokas written on it.

Advertisement

The actor also wore a white mask that had ‘Rinku’, her character from Atrangi Re, written over it. In the pictures, she is seen praying and worshipping in front of the temple. A picture also showed the magnificent background of the holy Mahakaleshwar temple.

Sharing another picture of her from Mahakaleshwar temple in an Instagram Story, Sara wrote, “Rinku and Sara for all your love. Atrangi Re out tomorrow!"

Atrangi Re features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan as the main leads. Sara plays the character of a feisty young woman, Rinku Sooryavanshi, who is in love with both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, Atrangi Re is a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai based on a love triangle. While Sara is playing the character of Rinku, Dhanush is essaying the role of a Tamil boy Vishnu and Akshay Kumar is performing the role of magician Sajad in the film.

Advertisement

Watch Trailer Here: https://youtu.be/x3oMm5JGXZM

Atrangi Re is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is the second OTT release of Akshay, Sara, and Dhanush after Laxmmi Bomb, Coolie No. 1, and Jagame Thandhiram respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.