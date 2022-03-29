Ahead of Beast's Release, Thalapathy Vijay to Appear on TV. Details Inside

Actor Vijay is all set to appear on TV after a long hiatus. According to credible sources, the actor will be meeting the fans through the Sun TV show ahead of the release of his upcoming film Beast. The show, which the actor will be attending with the crew, will air on April 10.

Beast, one of the highly anticipated Tamil films, is all set to release on April 13. With this, it is known that the teaser of the action drama will arrive in a few days. As reported, Beast’s teaser is expected to be launched either on April 1 or 2. However, there’s been no official information about it yet.

Beast has been censored by U/A certification, and the makers announced that it will be released in five languages.

The makers of Beast, to avoid a box-office clash with KGF Chapter 2, decided to release the film a day ahead. Headlined by Kollywood superstar Yash, the period action film will release in theatres on April 14.

From the upcoming action-thriller, the makers have now unveiled two songs — the first single, Halamithi Habibo, topped the charts. The second single, titled Jolly O Gymkhana, penned by Ku Karthik, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Vijay has been well received by the audience.

Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. Along with Vijay, Beast stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, Selvaraghavan in the role of antagonist, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and Aparna Das among others in pivotal roles.

