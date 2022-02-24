Ahead of Bheemla Nayak's Release, Andhra Govt Warns Theatre Owners on Ticket Pricing

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued warnings to theatre owners to abide by the regulations on ticket prices ahead of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak’s premiere.

The government has been adamant about movie ticket rates, even after Chiranjeevi’s requests. Because the new government order has not yet been issued, tickets for Bheemla Nayak will be offered at the old prices, resulting in a significant loss for theatre owners, buyers, and traders involved in the industry.

Furthermore, the government has issued strong warnings to theatre owners, prohibiting benefit shows and a special showing of the film. The existing ticket rates make it impossible for theatre owners, traders, and distributors to recoup their investment in the film, they say.

Advertisement

Due to the lack of profit screenings and low ticket prices, many theatres may not be able to present the film. While there are reports that members of the ruling party have purposefully delayed the implementation of the new government order, it is also reported that the special committee has yet to submit ideas for future ticket pricing.

Bheemla Nayak, which will be released on February 25, is the remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which stars Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The dialogues for Bheemla Nayak, directed by Sagar K Chandra, were written by Trivikram Srinivas.

Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The film’s soundtrack was composed by S. Thaman, who previously collaborated with Pawan Kalyan on Vakeel Saab.

Bheemla Nayak’s digital rights were sold for a high amount to Disney+Hotstar and Aha. The film is expected to be available on both platforms within 50 days of its theatrical release. The directors of Bheemla Nayak have announced that the film will also be released in Hindi.

Advertisement

In the film, Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, and others play important roles. The film’s soundtrack was composed by S. Thaman, who previously collaborated with Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.