Ahead of Cooku With Comali 3, Sivaangi Takes Driving Lessons From Friend Manimegalai

Manimegalai and Sivaangi Krishna Kumar, the former contestants of the Tamil-language comedy-based cooking competition show Cooku with Comali, recently came together for driving. VJ Manimegalai gave driving lessons to playback singer-actor Sivaangi and shared the video with their fans.

Manimegalai has shared the video, saying that she is giving a driving class to her friend Sivaangi, who is driving the car for the first time.

Advertisement

The video posted by Manimegalai on Tuesday has garnered over 2,22,000 likes on Instagram and fans are expressing their love to both former reality show contestants.

Sivaangi, who has more than 1.68 million subscribers on her Youtube channel, has posted a longer video about her experience in driving a car for the first time.

The video has garnered over 4 lakh views. In the video, Sivaangi is seen taking driving lessons from her friend Manimegalai on an empty road. The duo is seen enjoying learning new skills.

The duo competed against each other in the second season of Cooku with Comali. In this cooking-based reality show, the contestants are paired each week with comedians (comalis) who are amateur cooks. The second season of the show premiered on November 14, 2020. The grand finale was aired on April 14, 2021, and the winner was Kani Thiru.

Advertisement

The makers have released the promo of the third season of Cooku with Comali. In the promo, both Sivaangi and Manimegalai were featured and fans are expecting that they will again be seen in the show that will air on Star Vijay and will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

The makers are yet to announce the premiere date of the third season of the reality show Cooku with Comali.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.