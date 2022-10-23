Ahead of Diwali, Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in Ethnic Attires, Asks Cheeky Question on Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna’s popularity skyrocketed after her portrayal of Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The actress is often called the national crush and her rumoured relationship with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda frequently hits headlines.

After impressing fans with her stylish beach wears from her recent Maldives vacation, Rashmika is currently winning the hearts for her traditional look. Ahead of Diwali, the actress, who is quite active on social media, shared two photos of herself in ethnic attires. In one picture, Rashmika stunned in a light golden suit from Sawan Gandhi. While in another photo, the actress looked gorgeous in a shimmery saree. Sharing the photos, Rashmika wrote: “Saree on me or salwar - you choose."

With the festival of lights approaching, the Kirik Party actress revealed that she would be binging on Diwali sweets and convening with her family for the Diwali Puja. In an interview with ETimes, Rashmika said, “I have taken a day off on the 24th, and I will be going home to Hyderabad to celebrate Diwali. I am shooting for a song currently, and once I am done I will be free to binge on Diwali sweets. Having lived in Karnataka and then making Hyderabad home, I can see the differences in the culture and traditions. But overall, the way the festival is celebrated, its vibe is the same all over. I am very excited as we do a puja at home, the entire family is together, and we all chat throughout the day."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s comedy drama ‘Goodbye’ which featured stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta along with Pavail Gulati and Elli Avram. She will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule.

