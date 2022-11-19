Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, Arjun Kapoor Shares Dilemma of Football Fans

FIFA fever has taken over the whole world. And Arjun Kapoor is among the many football fans who can’t keep calm. The actor, on Saturday, extended his support to all the teams participating in the tournament. Arjun Kapoor chose a trending Reel for his latest post. It shows him sporting multiple outfits of different colours while the text on display read, “POV: When you have too many favourite teams."

As soon as he stops clapping and sets his shades on his face, the text changes to, “Who cares? You gotta watch them all play in the FIFA world cup." We couldn’t agree more, Arjun. Throughout the video, the actor’s outfits keep changing, influenced by the colours of the participating teams’ logos. The caption alongside the post, which Arjun wrote like a true Punjabi, read, “Football shootball haye rabba." He even added the hashtag, #FIFA World Cup 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will commence on Sunday, November 20 in Qatar. You can watch the matches live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. You can also live-stream the match on the Voot Select app and website, as well as Jio Cinema app and website.

Arjun Kapoor is a big football fan. During the last FIFA World Cup, he shared this tweet before the finals. It read, “It all comes down to one game! Who’s excited for the finals? Pogba v/s Modric. Kante v/s Rakitic. Mbappe v/s Mandazukic. FIFA World Cup 2018."

The actor also took his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, to a Chelsea FC football game at Stamford Bridge stadium, London.

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey. The film also stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The movie is all set to release on January 13 next year.

