Ahead of Gandhada Gudi’s Release, Cutouts of Puneeth Rajkumar Outside His Memorial

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last screen appearance Gandhada Gudi is hitting the theatres on Friday, on October 28, amid much hype and fanfare. Appu’s fans have made the days leading up to his last release, nothing short of festivities in the state. Before the first screening of Gandhada Gudi, fans paid a glowing tribute to the late actor. Massive cutouts of Appu have been laid all along the road near Kantheerava studio.

More than 40 cutouts have been placed along the road and each cutout is about 30 feet high. Each cutout is different from the rest and features Appu in an avatar from his various films. While some show him in his action avatar, others show his romantic side. Each of them is decorated with a huge floral garland.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Fans have been accumulating in front of these giant cutouts to take photos and selfies with their beloved Appu. People are even exiting their four-wheelers and getting off their bikes to get photos clicked with the giant cutouts. This has, however, led to some disturbance of traffic on the Outer Ring road. Traffic is reportedly having to be diverted due to the crowd accumulating on the street.

Notably, both Puneeth and his father Dr Rajkumar are buried in the crematorium in Kanteerava studio, where the cutouts have been placed. There is also an ongoing musical celebration arranged outside Puneeth’s Kanteerava memorial from Friday midnight to Saturday midnight, to mark his first death anniversary.

Gandharva Gudi, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker and wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha, is a docudrama on Karnataka’s rich biodiversity. It stars Amogh and Puneeth and shows their journey into the wildlife of Karnataka. Since the state government declared the movie tax-free, single-screen tickets cost between Rs 100 and Rs 150, while multiplex tickets cost Rs 200, excluding the Gold class.

Read all the Latest Movies News here