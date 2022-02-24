Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mother Hospitalised Ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi Release | Deets Inside

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother was hospitalised for a period of six days. As per a report in ETimes, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s director’s mother was admitted to Belle Vue Nursing Home near Andheri in Mumbai for nearly a week. While the reason for her hospitalisation is not known so far, Bhansali’s mother has been discharged now.

“She was discharged yesterday. She has gone home but has to take a lot of care from here on," the source cited by ETimes claimed.

Reportedly, Bhansali’s mother was in ICU. “Sanjay was almost constantly here, talking to the team of doctors attending to her, about her treatment and progress. It was not an easy time, especially considering the fact that she was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)," the source added.

For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali uses his mother’s name i.e Leela in his name. Reportedly, it is because Leela Bhansali struggled a lot as a wife and had to take up the house’s responsibility. It is therefore as an honour to his mother, that Sanjay has been using Leela in his name ever since his childhood.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi which will hit theatres tomorrow i.e on February 25. The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. In the film, Alia will be seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn will also be making a cameo in the film.

Earlier today, Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking an injunction on the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi which was filed by Babu Ravji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of the real Gangubai. While he had claimed that the movie was defamatory, the top court on Thursday upheld the Bombay High Court’s ruling and said that Shah could not prove that he was really the adopted son of late Gangubai. The court further refused to put a stay on the release of the movie.

Wishing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother a speedy recovery!

