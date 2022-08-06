Ahead of Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni To Tie The Knot?

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan’s relationship with Arslan Goni is no secret. The two are often spotted together and also drop love-filled pictures on social media. If reports are to be believed, Sussanne and Arslan are now planning to tie the knot.

As reported by BollywoodLife.com, marriage is definitely on the minds of Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni. A source cited by the entertainment portal claims that the couple is likely to get married in a simple way with no grand celebration. “Sussanne and Arslan are very much mature, and they know that they want to spend the rest of their lives together and marriage is on their minds. While Sussanne too has given a serious thought of getting married for the second time. Even if the couple will get married it will be in the most subtle way. There will be no grand celebration and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend that is a simple shaadi," the source claimed.

“This is for sure that Sussanne who is buddies with both Saba and Hrithik is sure to get married and they are only deciding when," the source added.

Sussane Khan was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The two dated for 13 years before they tied the knot in 2009. However, Hrithik and Sussanne the two parted ways in 2013 i.e after four years of their marriage. They continue to co-parent their sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has also been dating actress Saba Azad. Earlier, it was also reported that Hrithik is ‘very serious’ about Saba and that marriage is definitely on his mind. “Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him," the source cited by BollywoodLife.com claimed.

