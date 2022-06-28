Ahead of Its Release, I and B Ministry Holds Special Screening of R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Another milestone for R Madhavan! The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday organised a special screening of the actor’s much-talked-about project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. The screening was attended by former CBI director DR Karthikeyan, former IG CBI PM Nair, senior government officials, stakeholders from the film industry and the team Rocketry.

The film was applauded by the guests for its script, editing, acting and most importantly the inspiring story of the life of Nambi Narayanan.

Advertisement

Speaking at the special screening, Madhavan stated that the film is a celebration of India’s technological prowess across the space and IT sectors. “The movie is a tribute to the master Mr Nambi Narayanan whose Vikas engine never failed. It also conveyed the message of India’s soft power skill sets to the world with regard to human resource expertise and scientific excellence," he added.

I and B Secretary, Apurva Chandra said that the film is not only gripping but also touches the heart of the audience. “The film pays tribute to the thousands of scientists, including Nambi Narayanan, who have dedicated their entire life to the achievements of India’s space programme," Chandra said.

Former IG CBI PM Nair also lauded the film and said that it is entertaining, captivating and meaningful. “It is a perfect combination of science, technology and emotion. The film would be welcomed not only in India, but across the world," he commented.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is an Indian biographical drama on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan. Nambi was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage in 1994.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the film marks Madhavan’s directorial debut. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. The movie is slated to have a worldwide silver screen release on July 01, this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.