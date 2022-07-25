Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha Release, Mona Singh To Make Her Comeback On TV After Nearly 6 Years

Mona Singh is all set to make her comeback to our television screens. The actress, who was last seen in Kavach- Kaali Shaktiyon Se in 2016, will soon be entering the show Pushpa: Impossible. If a report by E-Times is to be believed, Mona has already started shooting for the show and the first episode featuring her is likely to air by the end of this week.

However, it had also been reported that Mona Singh’s role in Pushpa Impossible is only a cameo. Talking about the same, Mona revealed that she will be playing the role of a lawyer in the show. “I am playing an advocate named Damini on the show and it is going to be the first time on TV that I would be playing a lawyer. So I am excited to play this role. Damini is good at her job and when she meets Pushpa, she helps her out in a case pertaining to her house," she told the entertainment portal.

Mona Singh also mentioned that she does not mind playing a cameo and said, “Currently, I have the time to play only a cameo. I was happy to be part of a show like this because of the storyline and the message it sends out."

Meanwhile, Mona Singh will also be seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The much-awaited film also stars south superstar Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and it will be his first Bollywood project. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide. This also means that the film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

