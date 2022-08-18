Ahead of Liger Release, Vijay Devarakonda's Mother Performs Puja at Home

The much-awaited Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey-starrer Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is just a week away from its release now. With incredible digital promotions, it is making waves on social media. Even the entire team is extensively touring the nation as part of their offline promotional tour to spread the word about the movie and draw in viewers. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda’s mother had a special puja organised at their residence ahead of Liger’s release to seek blessings for the film’s good reception.

Lead actress Ananya Pandey was also part of the rituals and photos of Ananya with Vijay at the latter’s house, seeking blessings from the priests and Vijay’s mother have gone viral. On his Twitter page, Vijay posted pictures of the puja in which he is pictured with Ananya.

In the photos, Vijay’s mother is also seen tying the rakshasutra or sacred band on the hands of her son and Ananya. The raskshasutra is believed to grant protection from misfortune. Check out the pictures.

Even Ananya shared the pics on her Instagram page and wrote, “Blessings from Vijay’s amma and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for Liger. Thankful Grateful Blessed thank you auntyyyyy".

In the last picture, the leading pair are also seen showing off the rakshasutra tied to their hands. Throughout the pooja ceremony, both are seen wearing traditional shawls.

Speaking about the movie, Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in pivotal roles. International boxing legend Mike Tyson appears in an extended cameo as well. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film has been co-financed by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Jagannadh under the brands of Dharma Production and Puri Connects. This movie has been made simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is slated for an August 25 release.

