Ahead of Liger's Release, Chiranjeevi Wishes Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Entire Team Success

The much-talked-about film Liger is all set to be released in theatres tomorrow and fans are looking forward to it with much anticipation. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and wished the team of Liger a memorable success. He wrote, “It’s Liger day tomorrow! Wishing dearest Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan, Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Ananya Panday, and the entire team, all the very best for a memorable success! It will be relished as much by the industry as you all! Go for the knockout punch!".

Posting a photo with the team of the upcoming film, Chiranjeevi assured that the audience will love the story as much as the team does. He seems confident that the movie will do well and will be appreciated by the people. The sweet gesture of the superstar was praised by fans who wrote in the comments section, “He promotes cinema, protects cinema, persuades cinema; that’s why we call him the Godfather of Telugu film industry," referring to his upcoming film titled God Father.

The post was retweeted by Vijay Deverakonda, who expressed his gratitude toward the superstar. He said, “Chiru sir, our sweetest megastar - really hope you enjoy the film and we make you proud. Gratitude always for all that you have done" with a heart, folded hands, and feeling loved emoticon.

Charmme Kaur, one of the producers of the movie, also quoted Chiranjeevi’s tweet and encouraged people to buy tickets for the film.

Liger is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh while the Hindi dialogues are written by Prashant Pandey. Ananya Pandey marks her Telugu film debut with this project. It features Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan, among others.

