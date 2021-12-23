Ahead of New Year, Comes Kanika Kapoor, Sunny Leone's Party Number Madhuban

The singer-actor duo of Kanika Kapoor and Sunny Leone is back with the party song - ‘Madhuban’. The song crooned by Kanika features Sunny in a music video that was launched on Wednesday by Saregama Music company on Youtube. The song has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi, while Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the dance number. The beats and lyrics of the song are giving a perfect vibe of a dance track which will likely make people groove at their year-end parties.

The video uploaded on YouTube on December 22 has garnered over 1.6 million views so far. The channel has called the video “2021’s biggest party song."

The dance moves and mesmerizing expressions of Sunny Leone have made the song a hit party number.

Saregama Music had organised a contest, giving fans a chance to be a part of the Madhuban music video. Arindam Chakraborty, the winner of the contest, provided the male vocals, the second runner-up Shivika Pratap Singh is seen matching steps with Sunny in the music video.

Commenting on the song, Sunny said in a statement, “I have been lucky that the audience has loved all my songs in which I have also showcased my dancing and this one kicks it up a notch. Madhuban has got immense love from the fans on social media. It’s great to be a part of a song that will bid adieu to 2021 in style and welcome 2022 with a bang."

Singer Kanika Kapoor said Sunny has made the song look so beautiful. “It’s high on energy and a super dance number. I am so glad about the response the song has already received," she said.

Composers Shaarib and Toshi have asserted that the song will be racing up the charts all over. They said that the song is high on energy, fun, and groovy.

