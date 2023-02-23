As the Oscars 2023 inch closer, SS rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is gearing up for its theatrical re-release in the US on March 3. The film’s distributor in the US, Variance Films, officially announced the news on social media. The film will be re-released in over 200 theatres across the nation. The final trailer of the film shared by the distributors features some rave reviews by famous Hollywood directors and critics, including Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Edgar Wright.

It also has glimpses of the Naatu Naatu song, which has been nominated for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category and some epic action sequences of the film. The film will be re-released in Telugu. The caption of the tweet reads, “RRR Final Trailer, Let the CelebRRRation begin! SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece RRR Movie is roaring back to over 200 theatres nationwide starting March 3rd."

The entire RRR team will be present in the US for the Oscars 2023, which is scheduled to happen on March 13. Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose earlier attended the Oscars luncheon. Ram Charan has arrived in New York and has appeared on the Good Morning Show and will now make his way to Los Angeles to join other RRR team members. Since there was a bereavement (Taraka Ratna’s demise) in Jr NTR’s family, the actor is likely to arrive a little later.

Earlier in the day, Ram Charan made his way to the sets of Good Morning America where he was greeted by excited fans and spoke about RRR. Dressed in an impressive black outfit, Ram greeted fans gathered outside the sets. The actor said, “I think it’s one of the finest writings of my director, Rajamouli. He is known as the Steven Speilberg of India, everybody calls him that, and I hope that he’s going to make his way to the global cinema very soon with the next film."

The song Naatu Naatu has been scored by MM Keeravani and penned by Chandrabose has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. It earlier won a Golden Globe award in the same category. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have also been nominated in the Best Actor in an Action Movie category at the Critics Choice Super Awards, presented by the Critics Choice Association.

