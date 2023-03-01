Ram Charan is currently living his dream in the United States. After wooing the world with his appearance on the popular talk show Good Morning America, the RRR actor recently took to Instagram and shared that he is currently “soaking in the LA vibe". He also shared a BTS picture from US’s another talk show on KTLA Entertainment. Not only this but Charan also wrote that ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, fans can once again watch him and his co-star Jr. NTR on the big screen. It is because SS Rajamouli’s piece of work will once again open in theatres all across the United States from March 3.

The actor announced the big news to the world by sharing his aesthetically pleasing look, which he sported during his latest appearance on the talk show. While sharing the pictures, the RRR star wrote in the caption, “Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you KTLA Entertainment for having me. RRR is back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again." In the picture, Ram Charan looked nothing less than a superstar. Decked in a white shirt and brown jacket atop a pair of Windsor tan trousers, he can be seen posing opposite a glass wall. Another picture also showed him posing with the KTLA’s team.

Advertisement

Earlier, Ram Charan dropped the pictures of himself from the iconic Good Morning America. The star, who was mobbed by his fans outside the venue, expressed his gratitude for the invitation and said that he had an “amazing time and lovely conversation" with the team. Sporting a smart grey suit, Ram Charan looked stylish, as he posed with Stephanie Ramos, DeMarco Morgan, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton. While sharing the pictures, Ram Charan wrote in the caption, “Thank you so much for having me on the show. I had an amazing time… and a lovely conversation with Stephanie Ramos, DeMarco Morgan, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton and the entire team! Thanks to all the fans who were waiting outside with love."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about RRR, the epic actioner continues to grab accolades across the globe. It’s critically acclaimed track Naatu Naatu has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Therefore it won’t be wrong to say that MM Keeravani’s track has now become an international phenomenon. Naatu Naatu will also be performed at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India). Marking their Oscar debut, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song on stage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here