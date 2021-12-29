Ahead of Pre-release Event, RRR's Posters Pasted Across Thiruvananthapuram

With the release date of the much-awaited RRR almost here, director SS Rajamouli and his team are attending pre-release events in different parts of the country. Lead actors of the movie Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Rajamouli are also interacting with media persons in different cities to maintain the buzz around the magnum opus. As part of the promotional event, the film team is in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram today. Ahead of the scheduled event at 6 pm today, 6-sheet posters of RRR have been plastered all over the city.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh who is also attending the pre-release event in Thiruvananthapuram has shared the posters of RRR on his Twitter handle.

Advertisement

The poster of RRR features actors who are starring in the movie — Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Director SS Rajamouli has also been given equal prominence in the poster. It speaks volumes of the respect and popularity Rajamouli enjoys amongst moviegoers, Taran Adarsh said.

Interviews of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Rajamouli were conducted by prominent journalists in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the big event in the evening.

Advertisement

Earlier, the RRR team held pre-release events in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai to promote the action drama gearing up to hit theatres worldwide on January 7. The film was originally slated to be released on July 30, 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of the film was delayed multiple times.

Recently, there were rumours about the postponement of its release once again due to the threat of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Putting all speculations to rest, director Rajamouli has now confirmed that the film will be released on January 7 next year.

Advertisement

RRR is set in the background of the pre-independence era and the story revolves around two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.