Ahead of Release, Vikram Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Massive Update on Kamal Haasan Film

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is just a couple of days away from hitting the theatres, and its director Lokesh Kanagaraj has released a massive update on the film. The makers have finished the sound mixing of the film under the supervision of Anirudh Ravichander, who also composed music for the Kamal Haasan-starrer. People are eagerly waiting to see what Kamal brings to the screen after four years.

Lokesh posted a photo of himself holding hands with Anirudh on Twitter. Kamal’s name card reads, “Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan". The tweet went viral with more than 56,000 likes and 8,900+ retweets.

Meanwhile, Vikram’s trailer will be screened at Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest screen on June 1. The promotion of the film is in full swing. In fact, many say that no Tamil film has been advertised as much as Vikram.

From song releases to the audio launch event to movie-based NFTs, the film has promoted itself in every possible way. Not only that, at a fan meetup in Chennai, the actor surprised them with a visit.

All of these events have created an immense hype for the film. Vikram will be released worldwide on June 3. The movie has already collected more than 200 crores from the sale of its satellite and OTT streaming rights.

