Ahead of RRR Release, Theatre in Andhra Pradesh Puts Up Barbed Wires in Front of Screen

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR (Rise, Roar, And Revolt) is all set to hit the theatres on March 25. RRR is said to be a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle. Now, days before the film’s release, a theatre in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam has put up barbed wires and fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screen. The move has been made to avoid chaos, during the film’s screening in the state. The theatre officials took the decision after the theatre screen got damaged during the screening of Pushpa, as the crowd got overly excited and broke the screen.

The theatre-in-charge, Surya told news agency ANI that considering two top stars of the Tollywood film industry – Jr NTR and Ram Charam - are going to be in the same film, the theatre is bound to get chaotic. He mentioned that the previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans. Explaining the reason behind putting the fencing, Surya said, “RRR has two top actors who have a massive fan following. Earlier when Pushpa was being screened here, due to heavy crowd the screen got damaged."

Well, it is no news to what extent South Indian fans go to shower love and support on their favourite actors. Tollywood Superstars are treated like Gods by their fandom and at times, fans even cross the line – making it one chaotic sight to watch.

As far as RRR is concerned, the Telugu film was scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on January 7, 2022 and the star cast also did promotions in full swing. However, the release date was postponed amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. Notably, RRR’s release date has been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic as well as some other reasons but the film is now all set to open in theatres on March 25.

