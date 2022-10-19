Ahead of RRR’s Release in Japan, Ram Charan and Wife Upasana's Dinner With His Fans

Telugu actor Ram Charan’s acting splendour seems to have spread to foreign lands as well. Ram, who has delivered one of his groundbreaking performances in the film RRR, is still enjoying the sweet success of his film after months of its release. Ram’s global recognition has taken him to Japan ahead of its release in the country on October 21. The actor is currently in the Land of the Rising Sun, having an enjoyable time with his wife Upasana Konidela who has accompanied him during the RRR promotions in Japan.

While on the trip, the star couple had an adorable moment with fans from Japan, while they went out to dine in a Japanese restaurant. Taking to her Instagram stories, Upasana dropped a picture on the photo-sharing application which captured both her and Ram having a great time with Ram’s admirers.

The picture revealed Ram and Upasana sitting opposite each other at the far end of the restaurant’s dining table. The pair sported smiles for the click. Ram’s fans also smiled ear-to-ear, seemingly happy to meet their favourite star. They struck different poses, giving delightful expressions, and gesturing with their hands while looking at the lens.

Sharing the snap, Upasana did not forget to tag the fellow diners featured in the click, who were present at the restaurant. She tagged Ram in the post as well.

For those unaware, Ram and his wife Upasana flew to Japan on October 18. RRR director SS Rajamouli and Ram’s so-actor Junior NTR also arrived in the country for the film’s promotion. Junior NTR’s wife and kids also accompanied him on the trip.

Talking about the critically acclaimed action film RRR, which wreaked havoc in the theatres collecting over 1000 crore globally at the box office during its theatrical run, is getting ready for a huge release in Japan. The movie, which had a budget of almost 300 crores, became one of the most successful Indian productions ever. Only, Rajamouli’s own Baahubali series comes close to matching the record of RRR.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in director S Shankar’s next, having the working title of RC15. This Telegu-language political thriller also stars Kiara Advani, Dil Raju, Anjali, and Jayaram in prominent roles. Bankrolled under Sri Venkateswara Creations, RC15 is slated to hit the theatres next year in 2023.

