Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, New Pathaan Pic Of SRK and Deepika Padukone Leaks Online

In less than 24 hours, the world will soak itself in the colours of Shah Rukh Khan as they celebrate his 56th birthday. While fans are hoping that they would be treated to a poster or a still from Pathaan, a new picture from the sets has leaked online featuring King Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In the picture, that is going viral, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen standing on a balcony filming a scene. While Shah Rukh was seen wearing a blue shirt with a pair of denim, Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white top and an orange skirt. She was seen sipping a drink in the shot. The scene appeared to be from Spain, where the actors were shooting earlier this year.

Pathaan is slated to hit the cinemas on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It has been shot in locations including Mumbai, Spain and Dubai. John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space for the first time. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in the lead role after over four years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as RAW agent Feroz Pathaan and he will be joined by former co-star Deepika Padukone in the pursuits. The film also stars John Abraham, marking their first film together.

Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara in a prominent role. The film also features a cameo by Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to release in June 2023. Shah Rukh will then be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film will release in December 2023.

