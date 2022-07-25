Ahead of Sita Ramam's Release, Now You Can Write Letter to Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most bankable actors in the South film industry. Due to his acting chops and charming personality, Dulquer has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers of the country. Dulquer’s upcoming film has generated tremendous buzz on social media. The 35-year-old is all set to star in Hanu Raghavapudi’s epic romantic drama, Sita Ramam. The makers of Sita Ramam have been heavily promoting the film for the last few weeks. Recently, Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films tweeted that fans had a chance to write a letter to Dulquer.

“Putting the love back in letters! Share your letters to Lt. Ram on social media with the hashtags #SitaRamamMalayalamMovie #LettertoLieutenantRam #WayfarerFilms and get a chance to meet @dulQuer during the promotions of Sita Ramam. Can’t wait to read all your letters," read the tweet of Wayfarer Films.

Sita Ramam boasts of an exceptional star cast which includes Rashmika Mandanna, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. The film’s makers and trade analysts are predicting that Dulquer Salmaan’s star power will propel the film to success. The film also features Sumanth Kumar, Gautam Menon and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

Recently, the trailer of Sita Ramam was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad. Netizens hailed the terrific trailer and appreciated the film’s engrossing premise. At the trailer launch, Dulquer revealed that he was avoiding doing romantic films.

However, he agreed to do Sita Ramam as it is a beautiful and timeless romantic tale. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan essayed the role of Ram and Mrunal Thakur portrayed the role of Sita. Rashmika Mandanna has portrayed the role of a heroic Kashmiri girl, Afreen. Rashmika’s character has increased the chatter around the film on social media.

