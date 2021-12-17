Ahead of the Release of Major, Adivi Sesh Signs 2 More Pan-India Films on His Birthday

On the occasion of his birthday (December 17), the stars have surely aligned in favor of Telugu actor Adivi Sesh. He has signed two pan-India films - one is slated to be a mind bending spy thriller, and the other one is an official remake of an Oscar winning film.

He will soon be seen in the much awaited film, ‘Major’, which will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The movie marks his debut in Hindi cinema. Adivi plays the lead role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life for the nation during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The trailer has already created a strong buzz in the trade as well as with the audiences.

Many are not aware that Adivi was born in Hyderabad but soon shifted to the US as a child. Growing up in California, the actor always had an inclination to cinema. He has some popular movies to his credit before making his foray into Bollywood. His film Kshanam, in which acted as well as wrote the screenplay for, was a commercial success and it went on to get nominated for numerous awards. Sesh won the IIFA Award for the Best Screenplay and the Nandi Award for the Best Screenplay Writer for the movie.

In 2018, he was seen in Goodachari, an action thriller released to positive reviews and became a super hit. The film was written by him and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Speaking on his birthday and more, Adivi stated, “This year after a long time, I will have a smile on my birthday because this year, after a long time, I will get to spend it with my mom and dad, who have moved here from United States. They were living there for a while. I usually get to miss my birthday or celebrate it on video camera, because they are somewhere else and I am somewhere else so this will be good, to be able to spend it in person with them means a lot, especially in this pandemic."

“Also, I am looking forward to the efforts of the entire team that has put together Major, and also what the country thinks of it, and the Hindi space as well, I am excited to see the reaction that a Dilliwala has to this film, to the operation of 26/11, to a life well lived, I am so curious to see how India’s son truly reaches out to all of India. I am also fortunate and thankful that even before the release of Major, I have got a couple of projects signed that are all Indian films, and will be made in hindi as well and will be Pan Indian releases. They will cater to a Hindi market, rather than just being dubbed, so the idea is to make them authentic and relevant to an audience across India, rather than just an opportunity to expand my market."

Coming to the much awaited Major, a gripping film that is inspired by true events, it portrays how real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan played by Adivi, saved the lives of numerous hostages before being martyred by terrorists in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 during the infamous attack on the heritage hotel. Post the release of Major, we can be prepared to see Adivi in 2 more Pan India films that he has now signed, stay tuned for more details!

