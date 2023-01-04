Ahead of Varisu-Thunivu Clash, Vijay And Ajith Kumar Cut-Outs Dot The City of Puducherry

The Tollywood industry is all prepped up for the epic clash between Vijay Thalapathy’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Varisu is slated to hit the screens on January 12 while Thunivu is headed for a release a day prior, that is January 11. As the premiere dates of two of the most anticipated films are just a week away, many Telugu-speaking states have already started putting out banners to promote the movies of their favourite stars. In this regard, Tamil Nadu’s Puducherry steals the show, as the city has been hoisting huge banners all over the place.

Numerous videos have surfaced on the Internet which gives a sneak peek at the preparations for making banners in various parts of Puducherry. The city houses a total of sixteen theatres that are all booked for Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar’s upcoming films. Cut-out banners are widely visible in major areas and traffic junctions of Puducherry. The vibrant and well-decorated banners have the words “Thala Thalapathy" written in bold to attract the attention of passersby.

In one of the videos, a biker recorded an almost 250ft Varisu banner on the streets. The cut-outs capture Thalapathy Vijay in different poses, all of them vividly carved. The banners are even decorated with an abundance of lights, each frame depicting a particular movie of the Beast actor. Check out the visual clip here:

Although, both Varisu and Thunivu are going to lock horns at the movie screens in the battle of the box office, a few banners have also portrayed the two legendary actors in the same frame. One such viral poster-cut out shared on Instagram by a fan page reveals Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar enjoying a joyride on a bullet bike. Behind the gigantic banner, the cut-outs of two Tollywood stars can be seen, sporting sunglasses, sporting a grim look.

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is produced by Dil Raju under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Creations. Meanwhile, Thunvi is directed by H. Vinoth and is bankrolled by Bollywood actor-producer Boney Kapoor.

