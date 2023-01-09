Ahead of Varisu's Release, Makers Drop Photo Of Film’s Cast On Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is gearing up for a massive opening on January 11. With just two days left for the ticket bookings, theatres have reported a sudden crash in their website due to the overflow of traffic. Touted to be a family action entertainer, people’s expectations are already at their peak.

Recently, Varisu’s production company Sri Venkateswara Creations dropped a happy picture of all the actors and actresses, who have starred in the Vamshi Paidipally-directorial, on Twitter. The photo depicts the entire on-screen family of the film.

Shared on January 8, the tweet read, “Meet THE BOSS’s family in 3 days in theatres near you Nanba," along with the hashtags #3DaysForVarisu and #Thalapathy. The post also tagged Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in addition to the other members of the cast.

The happy family snap captured Vijay and Rashmika standing at the back. The Beast actor was seen donning a simple pink-hued sweatshirt, and the diva was draped in a pretty pink-floral saree. In front of the duo, the other cast members of Varisu were seen seated on chairs. Each one of them in the entire frame sported a smile on their face.

Fans were quick to drop their anticipatory comments on the post. One excited user wrote, “Thalapathy is coming to rule Box office records." Another expressed their confidence in the film and penned, “This poster also shows a feel-good moment. I hope this movie is also a feel-good movie… Vamshi sir, we believe in your script. Thalapathy is always charming and fit to do any role."

On January 4, Varisu’s trailer was dropped. The intriguing trailer shows that the film revolves around Varisu aka Vijay Thalapathy, the son of a reputed business tycoon. During his initial years, Varisu is shown to be a carefree and happy-go-lucky person. But due to unfavourable circumstances, he is forced to take responsibility for his father’s business. That’s when his life turns upside down.

Trade analysts have predicted that Varisu will be scoring good numbers in Tamil Nadu. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer will be locking horns with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu on the same date.

