Ahsaas Channa Recalls Her Favourite 'Jugaad' for Meeting Boyfriend During College Days

Actor Ahsaas Channa has time and again impressed fans with her stunning acting chops. The actor is all set to mesmerize fans with her new project, Jugaadistan. After Kota Factory, Ahsaas is playing a student, yet again, but this time in a much different setting. Her show, Jugaadistan, is not as light-hearted as the ones she has done before. This time Ahsaas is playing the role of journalism student in the midst of campus politics and a scam. The 22-year-old, in a recent chat with Hindustan Times, opened up about the jugaads of her own life, and whether or not she feels typecast.

Ahsaas admits that she has used several jugaads in her own life and revealed one that might get her in trouble. And we believe a lot of people, especially college-goers will be able to relate to it. Ahsaas shared that the biggest jugaad she has done is lie to her mother about where she is going. “I have a very strict mother," the actor explains that if she had to go meet her college boyfriend, she used to tell her friends to be on a conference call or she used to click pictures with them and send them to her mom before sneaking off to see him. “I hope my mom doesn’t read this because I still do that," she added.

Having played a student in so many productions over the years, when asked whether or not she is worried about getting typecast, Ahsaas responded that the job is already done. She explained that she has turned down a number of roles of a student because she has already gotten typecast. However, Ahsaas believes that Jugaadistan is one step towards breaking the type. Also, she said that playing a student is not a very hard job because she was herself a student till two years ago. “I am playing myself somewhere. You will see 30% Ahsaas in every character," she said.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, Jugaadistan features Tanvi Azmi, Sumeet Vyas, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Gopal Datt, and it will stream on Lionsgate Play from today.

