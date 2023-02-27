The 2000s gave rise to a new wave of accepted boldness and erotism in Hindi cinema and Mallika Sherawat spearheaded the revolution. The 46-year-old actress may have been absent from the public eye for a while now but she was considered one of the top sex symbols of the 2000s. She made heads turn by filming 21 kissing scenes in her debut film titled Khwahish opposite Himanshu Malik. The film tanked at the box office but the liplock scenes were widely discussed. It was her next film Murder opposite Emraan Hashmi that proved to be her breakthrough and the film upped the ante as far as erotism was concerned. The lovemaking scenes, the gripping storyline and the music of the 2004 film made it a hit at the box office. Despite being inspired by the Hollywood film Unfaithful, the movie stood out on its own.

However, Murder still remains her highest-grossing Bollywood film and she has not been able to replicate the success ever. Mallika’s real name was Reema Lamba and she was born into the family of renowned philanthropist Seth Chhaju Ram. Many fans do not know that Reema aka Mallika used to be an air-hostess before her career in films.

During her stint as an air hostess, she met Delhi-based pilot Karan Singh Gill, who she wed in 1997. However, due to irreconcilable differences, they divorced a year later. However, the actress has never spoken about her failed marriage in public. When she debuted in films, she took up the name Mallika and used her mother’s maiden name Sherawat due to the support she granted her regarding her choice to enter films.

Mallika Sherawat has also worked alongside global martial arts sensation Jackie Chan in the Hong Kong-Chinese action fantasy The Myth. She plays the niece of a Kalaripayattu master and one of the love interests of Chan in the movie. Mallika later appeared in a handful of Hindi films, but none of them did any good for her career. Her biggest hit is Kamal Haasan’s Tamil film Dasavatharam where she played an antagonistic character.

Sherawat has participated in women’s rights activism, and in 2014, she spoke about women’s issues at the 65th DPI/NGO Conference of the United Nations. Sherawat spent a full day in a cage at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in order to raise money for the Free A Girl India Charity.

