Aisha Sharma Poses in Swimsuit and Shrug on Goa Beach, Sister Neha Sharma Says 'Fire Hai Tu'

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are the hottest sister duos in B-Town, often impressing their fans with gym looks and fashionable outings. The sisters seem to be ending their year in Goa, and have been blessing everyone’s feed with their photos from the beach. For the most part, the sisters seem to be turning photographers for each other.

The younger sister Aisha has been posting a series of photos from a particular look she pulled off at the beach - a black swimsuit with a deep yellow shrug casually thrown over it. With her hair up in a messy bun, Aisha posed with a flower in her hand in one of the photos.

The sisters have been hyping each other up in the comments section. On Aisha’s latest photo, Neha commented, “Fire hai tu", while her fans flooded it with fire emojis. Take a look:

A day ago, Aisha had posted another set of photos wearing the same black swimsuit. She was seen frolicking in the sea among the waves in the pictures.

Sister Neha has also been sharing her bunch of photos on Instagram. The diva, who is known to steal the limelight with her social media presence, did not hold back from giving fans a sneak peek of her Goa diaries. On Saturday morning, she shared a series of stunning photographs dazzling in a bold lavender flowy gown. With a plunging neckline, her breezy dress features thigh-high slits along the slides that flaunted her gorgeous skin.

Neha Sharma will next share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra in Kushan Nandy’s upcoming romantic comedy film Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

