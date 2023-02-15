Aisha Sharma's Stunning Pics In Black Ensemble Will 'Alter Your Brain Chemistry'; See Post

Aisha Sharma has been upping her fashion game and her Instagram timeline is proof. The actress is often spotted with her sister, setting some major fashion trends. Be it unique gym wear or classy beach fit, the actress knows how to ace it all. Recently, the actress posted a couple of stunning pictures on her social media, and fans are swooning over her bold and elegant style.

Aisha Sharma posted pictures in an all-black ensemble. She sported a black lace bralette top paired with sheer netted stockings. She enhanced her look with a black blazer. She ditched her footwear and only wore a minimal pendant to accessorise her outfit. She left her hair open with soft curls.

The actress boldly captioned the post, “Photos that alter your brain chemistry.’ Fans reacted to her photos with fire, heart, and awe-faced emoticons. One fan wrote that she is “marvelously beautiful," while others said that she looked “stunning" and “hot."

Last month, fans were adoring Aisha Sharma’s series of sun-kissed photos that she posted on Instagram. She is seen shimmering in a white monokini on an off-white mattress. Aisha Sharma is seen drinking coffee from a fancy mug and putting up a modest smile for the camera. “Caffeine is a stimulant and so am I," Aisha Sharma wrote along with her post.

Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are trendsetters in activewear. They were spotted dressed in warm-toned attire outside the gym. Aisha Sharma chose a simpler outfit, she was dressed in black shorts with a jacket on top and a red strap sports bra, while Neha Sharma was seen in matching high-waisted tan tights and a single-shoulder, dual-strap sports bra.

Ik Vaari, amusic video starring Ayushmann Khurrana, featured Aisha Sharma for the first time on screen. Then, in 2018, she had an appearance alongside Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham in Milap Zaveri's action drama Satyameva Jayate. Since then, she has appeared in a number of music videos, including Arjun Kanungo's Rangrez and Kudiyan Lahore Diyan by Harrdy Sandhu. Aisha has also worked with her sister Neha Sharma on the Social Swag platform's reality web series Shining with the Sharmas.

