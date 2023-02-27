Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had a good start to her weekend. After all, she lauded her boys Linga and Yatra for their “sportsmanship" in an Instagram post after attending their sports day. Aishwaryaa has shared a few snapshots from the sports event, including one of her older boy Yatra winning. In the pics, Aishwaryaa is seen wearing an off-white shirtdress. We can also spot her mother Latha Rajinikanth. The filmmaker in the caption wrote, “No amount of Sun…could stop these kids’ spirit of sportsmanship fun…They ran and tan in the morning sunshine… While I stood there basking and smiling at my son’s shine." Aishwaryaa also added three hashtags: “sports day", “about last morning", and “sons." Aishwaryaa was spotted cheering for her boys during the event. The camera perfectly captured the joy a mother feels when her child succeeds.

On Instagram, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth frequently posts endearing pictures of her kids. Our hearts go out to the lads in this photograph with their grandfather Rajinikanth, though. She captions the post, “Cannot capture something more beautiful…Cannot caption some such bonds…My birthday boy with my boys,"

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is presently preoccupied with her upcoming project Lal Salaam. She posted some images from the puja and the movie’s banners. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “When your father trusts in you. When you believe God is by you. miracles happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears “ Lal Salaam is produced by none other than Lyca Productions.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush decided to part ways a year ago, but they chose not to formally divorce because of the welfare of their sons.

