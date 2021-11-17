Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Pen Loving Birthday Notes to Aaradhya: 'You're the Reason I Breathe'

On Aaradhya Bachchan’s 10th birthday, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished their “princess" a very happy birthday. The couple, who has been sharing glimpses of their family holiday in Maldives, took us inside Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations on Wednesday. Aaradhya turned 10 on November 16. The couple took to Instagram to pen heart-warming notes to their baby girl.

“Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place.’ We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight," wrote Abhishek while Aishwarya’s caption read: “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. You are my life… my soul… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY. " In the photo, Aaradhya looks cute in a peach frock.

Aaradhya’s cousin Navya Naveli Nanda, actors Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Preity G Zinta, Esha Deol, Sunita Gowariker, and Bipasha Basu, film producer Bunty Walia also wished her in the comments section of Abhishek’s post. Neetu Singh also wrote, “Happy birthday, give her a tight hug." One of the most adorable couples of B-town, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also wished Aaradhya on her special day. While Riteish wrote, “Happy Birthday Darling Aaradhya", the latter said, “Happy Birthday little one, Loads and loads of love to you."

Anupam’s son, Sikander Kher also wished the little girl through a heartfelt post. Sharing an old picture of Aaradhya he wrote, “To my darling lady princess bestest. I love you very much." Sikander wished that health shall always be with her and joy shall always be with the people she is around. “God bless you. Siku Chachu," he added. Along with the post, the actor also mentioned a hashtag, Getting Taller Than Papa Soonest.

Earlier this year in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek revealed how Aaradhya is guided by Aishwarya regarding the paparazzi’s attention. The actor shared that Aishwarya had told Aaradhya about the family she belongs to and how privileged they are to enjoy the love and respect of millions of people.

Abhishek and Aishwarya exchanged their wedding vows on April 20, 2007. Later, on November 16, 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya.

