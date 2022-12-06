Aishwarya Lekshmi To Star In Mammootty And Dulqer Salman Films in 2023

Aishwarya Lekshmi starred in multiple films this year, including Kumari, Ponniyin Selvan and the most recent Gatta Kusthi, among others. Her performances in these films also garnered a lot of appreciation from film critics and audiences alike. However, the actress, in a recent chat with a media portal, revealed that she will be more selective of her upcoming projects. According to Aishwarya, even if she does not have a single release in a year, she will not sign a film unless it intrigues her.

The 32-year-old has two Malayalam films in her kitty for next year. Both of them are big-budget projects. And, coincidentally, she will be sharing the screen space with a popular Mollywood father and son in their respective projects. Aishwarya will next be seen playing the female lead in Dulqer Salman’s gangster film King of Kotha, abbreviated as KOK. The film is directed by Abhilash N. Chandran.

She will also appear in B Unnikrishnan’s film Christopher. The actress will star opposite Dulqer’s father, Mammootty, in the upcoming film. During a promotional interview for her recently released Gatta Kushti in Dubai, Aishwarya revealed that she has always admired Mammootty and desired to work alongside him. The Kumari star even added that she realised one could learn a lot from Mammootty by acting with him or simply observing him.

Aishwarya further stated that language has never been and will never be a barrier for her as long as good scripts come her way. She acknowledged having taken some time to get used to Tamil and Telugu. The actress concluded by saying that once she got the hang of the language, it became easy.

