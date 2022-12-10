Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Look A Style Guide To Ace Any Wedding

South cinema’s Aishwarya Lekshmi has cultivated a huge fanbase in a small period of time with her acting skills in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. In several films, the actress has proven her versatility as a performer. Aishwarya is a social media addict who uses every opportunity to stay in touch with her fans by sharing her whereabouts. The actress recently shared a bunch of pictures and made all her fans go gaga over one of her best desi avatars. Aishwarya gave some major style inspo for the upcoming winter wedding season with this floor-length Anarkali with full sleeves. The solid silk mustard-coloured Anarkali with heavily embroidered dupatta made her look so regal.

Keeping it subtle, she went for her favorite no-makeup makeup look with a hint of smokiness on the eyelids. Aishwarya Lekshmi also added a statement neckpiece that elevated the entire look.

Before this, the Ponniyin Selvan actress recently made fans stop in their tracks by flaunting her desi avatar in a series of Instagram photos. Aishwarya was seen in a green saree with intricate embroidery and mirrorwork.

In the ethereal saree, which she accessorized with statement gold earrings and a chunky ring. In terms of makeup, Aishwarya Lekshmi wore a neutral shade of lipstick and a thin line of eyeliner. Her captivating look was completed by perfectly blushed cheekbones and flawless eye makeup.

Doctor-turned-actor Aishwarya Lekshmi is well-known for her roles in films such as Varathan, Mayaanadhi, and Kaanekkaane. Her acting debut was in the Malayalam film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Aishwarya has also won several prestigious awards, including the SIIMA Best Actress Award for Varathan and the Best Actress Malayalam Award for Kaanekkaane at the 10th SIIMA Awards. She also has Christopher, King of Kotha, and Ponniyin Selvan: 2 in her stable, in addition to Matti Kusthi.

