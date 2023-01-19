Aishwarya Narkar’s Stunning Yoga Photos Are Out, Fans Can't Take Their Eyes Off Them

Marathi actress Aishwarya Narkar has a strong social media presence. She often shares photos and videos, which take the internet by storm. Recently, the actress dropped a series of photos on her Instagram, which gave a glimpse of her fitness routine to her fans. In the pictures, the actress can be seen practising different yoga poses. She captioned one of her pics, “Yoga takes you into the present moment. The only place where life exists". In the other photo, Aishwarya wrote, “Life is the balance of holding on and letting go..Rumi". All these silhouette images were beautifully captured amid the backdrop of mountains.

Advertisement

Several social media users took to Instagram to shower the actress with love and admiration. One user commented, “So perfect! I appreciate your fitness and passion for that. You should guide people for fitness. God bless you". Another user commented, “Wow, you look like a Filmfare award trophy so perfect". One user also commented, “What a perfect yoga pose, a beautiful capture, you are inspiring".

The 52-year-old actress often shares pictures, which create strides on the Internet. Be it with her glamorous pictures or acting prowess, the actress always manages to steal the spotlight and become the centre of attention.

Advertisement

The actress has appeared in several Marathi films, serials and plays and has also appeared in numerous Hindi serials. Currently, she is working on the serial Saatvya Mulhi Chi Satvai Mulgai. She made her television debut in 1997 with the TV show Duheri.

Aishwarya is best known for portraying Savitri Garodia in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann. Besides this, she has starred in several films including Aadhar, Mala Jagaychay, Ghar Grihasti, Zuluk, Samaantar, Sai Darshan..Ek Anubhav, Ankganit Anandache, Tambyacha Vishnubala, Hou De Jarasa Ushir, Yellow and Babanchi Shala. She has also appeared in the 2018 film Dhadak.

Read all the Latest Movies News here