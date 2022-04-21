Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Treat Fans With Unseen Wedding Pic On 15th Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on April 20. The couple tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The Bachchan family has shared a handful of pictures from the wedding ceremony over the years. However, Abhishek and Aishwarya have now treated fans with a new, never-before-seen picture from the ceremony.

The actors took to their respective Instagram handles and shared identical pictures from their summer wedding. In the picture, Abhishek is seen slipping the ring on Aishwarya’s finger. While their faces are not visible, this is the first time fans get to see Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding mehendi up close.

While Abhishek shared the picture without any caption, Aishwarya posted the picture with a string of emojis ranging from a heart, an infinity sign, a rainbow and an evil eye amulet.

Advertisement

Several stars and fans took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. Abhishek’s Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Happpppppiesssst 15 years to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and you @bachchan!!! Here’s to the best of it all yet to come!!!" Sonali Bendre dropped a heart emoji on Abhishek’s post. Navya Naveli Nanda liked the post. Fans too dropped wedding anniversary wishes.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had worked on a few movies before their wedding. They were first seen in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and went on to star in Umrao Jaan, Guru, and Dhoom 2. Post their wedding, there were seen in Sarkar and Raavan. The couple welcomed a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, following which Aishwarya took a step back from acting, starring in only a few movies in recent years.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Abhishek praised Aishwarya for being a dedicated mother. Speaking to Film Companion, the actor gave Aishwarya all the credit for her dedication to their daughter and said, “Thanks to her dedication to our daughter, I get to go out and do what I do."

The actor was also asked whether he is the kind of father who helps his daughter with her homework. Responding to the same, the actor gave an honest answer and said, “No." Explaining the reason, Abhishek added, “I tried once or twice but that is completely Aishwarya. She is an unbelievable mother for her dedication to Aaradhya."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.