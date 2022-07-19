Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abishek Bachchan Clicked as They Return From Vacation, Fans Say Aaradhya Has Grown Up

Bollywood Stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they return from their vacation in New York. In the video posted by a paparazzi’s Instagram handle, Aishwarya can be seen in a stunning oversized black dress along with her daughter Aaradhya pacing hands in hands with her mother in a black tracksuit. Meanwhile, Abhishek was donning a light purple and pink hoodie matched with casual white trousers and a black shoulder bag to complete his look.

The doting fans were quick to notice Aaradhya’s height as one of them commented, “Aaradhya will soon cross her mom in height very soon."

Musician Ayaan Ali Bangash (son of legendary musician Amjad Ali Khan) recently shared a photo on his Instagram handle featuring the Bachchan family having the time of their lives. One can see Abhishek Bachchan in his grey hoodie and Aaradhya sporting a denim shirt. Meanwhile, Aishwarya looked stunning in a black top, winged eyeliner, and red lipstick. Ayaan wrote this in his Instagram post, “Thanks so much Bhaijaan and Bhabz #nyc #newyork @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @amaanalibangash."

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai took the Internet by storm when the makers of Ponniyin Selvan-1 released her promo poster. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the period action drama film is an adaptation of a historical novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Aishwarya would be chronicling the role of Nandini, a Puzhavoor Princess, and wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar.

Ponniyin Selvan-1 will also feature a multi-talented star cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The film is slated to release on September 30.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Tushar Jalota’s OTT release Dasvi where the actor was seen opposite Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film was met with mixed reviews with praise for its storyline, humor, performances, and social message but criticism for its inconsistency in its screenplay.

