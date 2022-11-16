Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Brutally Trolled for Kissing Aaradhya Bachchan on Lips in Viral Birthday Pic

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is often subjected to brutal trolling for being a “protective mother" to Aaradhya Bachchan, has one again been at the receiving end of unnecessary hate online for kissing his daughter on lips.

On Wednesday midnight, Aishwarya took to her Instagram account to share a cute photo with Aaradhya to wish her baby girl on her 11th birthday. In the photo, Aishwarya adorably kissing Aaradhya on her lips. She captioned the image: “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA." But the picture didn’t go down well with a section of the internet. Some users thought that it was “inappropriate" of Aishwarya to kiss her daughter on the lips. “(This is) not Indian culture… shameful," one user wrote in the comment section. While another said, “Inappropriate behavior with no boundaries- we know you have only pure genuine love for your daughter, but you’re too much now! Remember you are a world influencer- think about how this post will negatively affect some fans!! You can do better!"

However, Aishwarya’s fans came out in her support. One fan commented, “People who are saying sick things really need to get a life this is a shame that if she is kissing her daughter on lips people saying it’s a lesbian couple have some shame before saying such thing!!" Another fan requested haters to “stop judging" the mother. “It’s just a kiss which means love and affection…. Stop giving your bullsh*t comments… Think positive and spread love," the fan added.

Advertisement

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film received rave reviews and Aishwarya’s performance impressed fans and critics alike. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here