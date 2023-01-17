Home » News » Movies » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Notice For Non-Payment Of Land Tax In Maharashtra’s Nashik

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Notice For Non-Payment Of Land Tax In Maharashtra’s Nashik

According to sources, she has avoided paying the tax, despite repeated reminders by the Nashik district administration.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 14:24 IST

Aishwarya owns land in Adwadi near Thangaon of Sinnar in Nashik.
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has landed in legal trouble after she was handed a notice by the administration of Maharashtra’s Nashik district for not paying land tax. According to information that has come to light, the Tehsildar has issued this notice, since Aishwarya has not paid Rs 22,000 as tax for her land in Sinnar, Maharashtra. The notice says that if the dues are not paid within 10 days of receiving the notice, appropriate action will be taken against her under section 174 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966.

Aishwarya owns land in Adwadi near Thangaon of Sinnar in Nashik. As much as 1 hectare of 22 R land in the hilly region is in the name of the actress. According to sources, she has avoided paying the tax for an entire assessment year, despite repeated reminders and opportunities provided by the Nashik district administration.

Along with Aishwarya, as many as 1200 property owners have been issued notices by the Sinnar Tehsil Office. The revenue department is taking action to complete all the recovery targets by the end of March. As of now, Aishwarya has not responded to the notice yet.

Aishwarya was last seen in last year’s big release Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam. She played a dual role in the film, as did Nandini as well as Mandakini Devi. She is set to reprise her role in the sequel of the film, titled Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is in its post-production stage.

