Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Holds Daughter Aaradhya Close as They Return From Cannes With Abhishek Bachchan, Watch

After making heads turn in Cannes 2022, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her family- Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai. The actress was clicked by the shutterbugs when she was making her way out of the airport. In the video, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a black top paired with denim. She completed her looks with an oversized jacket. Abhishek was seen in a uber-cool t-shirt with a jacket. Little Aaradhya looked adorable in a pink sweatshirt.

While waking out of the airport, Aishwarya was seen holding Aaradhya’s hand and keeping her close to herself. Fans were particularly impressed by how caring the actress is and how she always protects her daughter whenever they are in public. One fan wrote, “She is probably protective over her daughter because she knows she’s in the spotlight , she can be easily harmed if there’s a stampede or a crazy fan etc ." “Little girl is beautiful like her mother 😍 best family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote another fan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan landed in Cannes earlier this week for the prestigious film festival and ever since, Aishwarya has been dropping one gorgeous look after another.

Besides Aishwarya and Abhishek, several other Bollywood stars made their way to Cannes 2022. The Indian delegation to the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year was big and diverse as several important personalities like Anurag Thakur, Union Minister who holds the portfolios for Sports and Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi were in attendance.

Celebrities like R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among several others, were also present at the festival. Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan were also present at the festival.

Cannes which started on 17th May will continue till 28th May.

