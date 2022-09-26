Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts Gorgeous Insta Pics, Fan Asks, 'Are You Planning to Kill Us?'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan 1, a film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. As the promotions for the epic period drama have been on in full throttle, the Dhoom 2 actress seems to be in a mood to share some gorgeous pictures of herself with the fans.

On Monday, Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and posted two back to back beautiful pictures in which she can be seen all dolled up in a cream and golden outfit and a red bindi to complete her glamorous look. Not only that, the actress who seems to be smiling for the camera also expressed her gratitude towards the fans. Her caption read, “(Red heart emoji) Thank you all for your love, warmest wishes and blessings… Lots of love always (heart with ribbon emoji)."

Meanwhile, several celebs and admirers were enthralled by Aishwarya’s beauty as they couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the 48-year old diva. Veteran actor Neena Gupta commented, “You are so beautiful." Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait to see you play one of the most interesting characters ever on the big screen this Friday(red heart emoji)". Another one commented, “Are you planning to kill your fans? (Heart-eye emojis)". Someone also said, “Love you Aish! Keep shining and slaying".

Interestingly, this is not the first time Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam are collaborating for a film. The director-actor duo have previously worked on Iruvar, Guru and Raavan. PS-1 would mark their fourth project together.

The historical film would track the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri), later known as Rajaraja Chola became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history ushering in a golden age.

The big budget film boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 30.

